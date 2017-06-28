June 28 Moody's:
* Moody's says U.S. retailer closures negatively affecting
some credit cards banks, ABS trusts
* Moody's says as retailers close stores to improve
profitability over coming years, the trend will put upward
pressure on private label charge-offs
* Moody's says among largest private-label card issuers,
only synchrony and alliance data rely heavily on the business
* Moody's says Citi, Capital One rely on private-label,
co-branded card loans for high single-digit percentage of
earnings
* Moody's says Wells Fargo, TD Bank have very modest retail
private-label and co-branded credit card exposures relative to
their overall loan portfolios
