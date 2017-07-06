BRIEF-Officiis Properties signs lease with Société Uriage
* SIGNS LEASE WITH SOCIÉTÉ URIAGE FOR 2,300 SQUARE METER SITE NEWTIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 6 Moody's :
* Moody's says Vancouver and Toronto protected from moderate house price correction
* Moody's on Vancouver and Toronto says while both cities are protected from a housing price correction, toronto is more exposed than vancouver
* Moody's says Vancouver and Toronto are protected from a moderate house price correction by their ability to adjust property tax rates Source text for Eikon:
JOHANNESBURG, July 6 South Africa's Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Thursday lodged court papers opposing a recommendation by the corruption watchdog that the central bank's mandate be changed to focus on economic growth rather than inflation and protecting the currency.