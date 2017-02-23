BRIEF-Moody's - Taiwan's new growth targets ambitious; International and domestic challenges apparent

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's: Taiwan's new growth targets ambitious; international and domestic challenges apparent

* Moody's on Taiwan - Forecasts GDP growth of 1.4% in 2017, close to 1.5% in 2016, accelerating to 1.7% in 2018, and 2.0% in 2019 and 2020

* Moody's - Global demand growth risks hampering effectiveness of activity-boosting measures for Taiwan's trade-reliant economy

* Moody's on Taiwan - Expects more moderate productivity and gdp growth, maintaining rather than enhancing Taiwan's relatively high economic strength

