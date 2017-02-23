FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's - Taiwan's new growth targets ambitious; International and domestic challenges apparent
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's - Taiwan's new growth targets ambitious; International and domestic challenges apparent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's: Taiwan's new growth targets ambitious; international and domestic challenges apparent

* Moody's on Taiwan - Forecasts GDP growth of 1.4% in 2017, close to 1.5% in 2016, accelerating to 1.7% in 2018, and 2.0% in 2019 and 2020

* Moody's - Global demand growth risks hampering effectiveness of activity-boosting measures for Taiwan's trade-reliant economy

* Moody's on Taiwan - Expects more moderate productivity and gdp growth, maintaining rather than enhancing Taiwan's relatively high economic strength

Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.