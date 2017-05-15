FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's to acquire Bureau van Dijk in a deal valued at about $3.27 bln
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's to acquire Bureau van Dijk in a deal valued at about $3.27 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Moody's Corp

* Moody's to acquire Bureau van Dijk

* Moody's Corp - deal for approximately $3.27 billion

* Moody's Corp - deal accretive to GAAP EPS in 2019

* Moody's Corp says increases Moody's long term outlook for revenue and EPS growth

* Moody's Corp - deal for for EUR 3.0 billion (approximately $3.27 billion)

* Moody's Corp - Moody's will fund transaction through a combination of offshore cash and new debt financing

* Moody's Corp - deal expected to be EPS accretive in 2018, excluding purchase price amortization and one-time integration costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

