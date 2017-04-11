BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
April 11 (Reuters) -
* Moody's upgrades Belize's issuer rating to B3 from Caa2; stable outlook
* Moody's- has also raised Belize's long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling to B1 from B2
* Moody's on Belize- stable outlook reflects the balanced risks to belize's credit profile at the B3 rating level
Source text for Eikon:
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'