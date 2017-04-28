FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moog Q2 earnings per share $0.88
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Moog Q2 earnings per share $0.88

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Moog Inc

* Moog reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.88

* Q2 sales rose 3 percent to $632 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $610.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Moog inc says forecast sales of $2.45 billion in 2017

* Moog inc - forecast fy sales of $2.45 billion, up 2% over last year

* Sees 2017 earnings per share of $3.50, plus or minus $0.15

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.59, revenue view $2.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Moog inc - "we're on track for our full year guidance"

* Moog inc - consolidated 12-month backlog was $1.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

