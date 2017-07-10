BRIEF-Myokardia files for offering of up to 9.2 shares of common stock by selling stockholders
* Myokardia Inc files for offering of up to 9.2 shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing
July 10 Dryships Inc
* Morgan Stanley reports a 6.1 percent passive stake in Dryships Inc as of June 29, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2sYcbEN) Further company coverage:
* Graphic Packaging completes acquisition of Carton Craft Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: