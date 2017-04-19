FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Morgan stanley reports Q1 revenue of $4.1 billion
April 19, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Morgan stanley reports Q1 revenue of $4.1 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley

* Morgan Stanley reports first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $1.00

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Morgan Stanley qtrly compensation expense of $4.5 billion increased from $3.7 billion a year ago

* Morgan Stanley - Reported net revenues of $9.7 billion for Q1 ended March 31, 2017 compared with $7.8 billion a year ago

* Morgan Stanley - Q1 annualized return on average common equity was 10.7 percent versus 8.7 percent in Q4

* Morgan Stanley qtrly non-compensation expenses of $2.5 billion compared with $2.4 billion a year ago

* Qtrly equity sales and trading net revenues of $2.0 billion decreased from $2.1 billion a year ago

* Morgan Stanley - Qtrly wealth management pre-tax margin was 24 percent versus. 21 percent

* "Confident in our business model and opportunities ahead, while recognizing that environment remains uncertain"

* Qtrly fixed income sales and trading net revenues of $1.7 billion increased from $873 million a year ago

* Morgan Stanley - As of March 31, tangible book value per common share was $32.49 versus $31.98 at Q4-end

* Morgan Stanley - Investment management AUM or supervision at Q1-end were $421 billion. versus $417 billion at Q4-end

* Q1 revenue view $9.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Morgan Stanley - Wealth management net revenues for current quarter were $4.1 billion compared with $3.7 billion a year ago

* Q1 trading revenues $3,235 million versus $2,065 million

* Morgan Stanley - As of March 31, firm estimates pro forma fully phased-in cet 1 risk based capital ratio under advanced approach to be about 16.6 percent

* Board of directors declared a $0.20 quarterly dividend per share

* Morgan Stanley - Q1 institutional securities net revenue $5,152 million versus $3,714 million

* Morgan Stanley - Effective tax rate for current quarter was 29.0%, which reflected a recurring-type of discrete tax benefit of $112 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

