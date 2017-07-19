BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports second quarter results

July 19 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley

* Morgan Stanley reports second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.87

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Morgan Stanley - Q2 annualized return on average common equity was ‍9.1​ percent versus 10.7 percent in Q1

* Morgan Stanley - ‍reported net revenues of $9.5 billion for Q2 ended June 30, 2017 compared with $8.9 billion a year ago​

* Morgan Stanley qtrly ‍compensation expense of $4.3 billion increased from $4.0 billion a year ago driven by higher revenues​

* Morgan Stanley qtrly ‍non-compensation expenses of $2.6 billion increased from $2.4 billion a year ago​

* Morgan Stanley - qtrly wealth management pre-tax margin was ‍25​ percent versus 22.5 percent

* Morgan Stanley - ‍quarterly dividend increased to $0.25 per share; announced share repurchase of up to $5 billion through 2Q18​

* Morgan Stanley - investment management ‍assets under management or supervision at June 30, 2017 were $435 billion​ versus $421 billion at March 31

* Morgan Stanley - Q2 institutional securities ‍net revenues for current quarter were $4.8 billion compared with $4.6 billion a year ago​

* Morgan Stanley qtrly equity sales and trading net revenues of $2.2 billion increased from $2.1 billion a year ago

* Morgan Stanley qtrly fixed income sales and trading net revenues of $1.2 billion decreased from $1.3 billion a year ago

* Morgan Stanley - qtrly wealth management net revenues $‍4,151​ million versus $3,811 million

* Morgan Stanley - Q2 trading revenues $‍2,931​ million versus $2,746 million

* Morgan Stanley - as of June 30, tangible book value per common share was $‍33.24​ versus $32.49 at Q1-end

* Morgan Stanley - as of June 30, firm estimates pro forma fully phased-in cet 1 risk-based capital ratio under advanced approach​ about ‍15.9 pct

* Q2 revenue view $9.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S