May 9, 2017 / 10:16 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Morguard Corp announces Q1 revenue C$270.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Morguard Corp

* Morguard Corporation announces 2017 first quarter results and regular eligible dividend

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share c$3.92

* Q1 FFO per share C$3.99

* Q1 revenue C$270.9 million versus C$232.1 million

* Morguard Corp- Normalized FFO for three months ended march 31, 2017, was $3.92 per common share

* NOI increased by $8.3 million, or 8.9%, during three months ended March 31, 2017, to $101.1 million

* Adjusted NOI for three months ended March 31, 2017, increased by $9.1 million to $120.6 million compared to $111.5 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

