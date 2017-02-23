BRIEF-Morinaga & Co, Morinaga Milk Industry to integrate around April 2018 - Nikkei

Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* Morinaga & Co. , Morinaga Milk Industry to integrate around April 2018 to bolster research and development operations,share sales channels abroad - Nikkei

* Based on guidance for year ending March 31, sales of the combined entity would total around 785 billion yen ($6.97 billion) - Nikkei

* Morinaga & Co , Morinaga Milk Industry are expected to move under a new holding company - Nikkei

* Morinaga Milk President Michio Miyahara is eyed as chairman of holding co, Toru Arai is likely to become president- Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/2mbXxWT