FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Morinaga & Co, Morinaga Milk Industry to integrate around April 2018 - Nikkei
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Morinaga & Co, Morinaga Milk Industry to integrate around April 2018 - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* Morinaga & Co. , Morinaga Milk Industry to integrate around April 2018 to bolster research and development operations,share sales channels abroad - Nikkei

* Based on guidance for year ending March 31, sales of the combined entity would total around 785 billion yen ($6.97 billion) - Nikkei

* Morinaga & Co , Morinaga Milk Industry are expected to move under a new holding company - Nikkei

* Morinaga Milk President Michio Miyahara is eyed as chairman of holding co, Toru Arai is likely to become president- Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/2mbXxWT

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.