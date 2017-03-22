FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2017 / 8:34 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Morizon files motion to KNF to have shares traded on WSE main market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Morizon SA:

* Files motion to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) to have its prospectus approved and shares traded on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* The company plans to trade on the main market 9.4 mln of series A shares, 1.6 mln of series B shares, 1.4 mln of series C shares, 150,000 of series D shares, 8.4 mln of series E shares, 14.8 mln of series F shares and 8.5 mln of rights to series H shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

