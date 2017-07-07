BRIEF-United Electronics to buy electronic firm for 840 mln yuan via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to pay cash of 294 million yuan and raise 546 million yuan via share issuance to buy an electronic company
July 7 MORIZON SA
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON AUG. 3 ON CO'S NAME CHANGE TO MZN PROPERTY GROUP SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISLAMABAD, July 7 A senior Facebook official met with Pakistan's interior minister on Friday to discuss a demand the company prevent blasphemous content or be blocked.