6 months ago
BRIEF-Morneau Shepell announces CEO succession
March 2, 2017 / 10:06 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Morneau Shepell announces CEO succession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Morneau Shepell Inc

* Morneau Shepell announces ceo succession; reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Morneau Shepell Inc - Alan Torrie, president and CEO of Morneau Shepell announces retirement; Stephen Liptrap to become president and ceo

* Stephen Liptrap to become president and CEO

* Morneau Shepell Inc - adoption of ordinary course shareholder rights plan also announced

* Qtrly revenue $149.1 million versus $145.7 million

* Board sets trigger at 20 per cent in shareholder rights plan

* Morneau Shepell Inc qtrly profit $5.7 million versus $2.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

