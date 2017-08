May 4 (Reuters) - Morneau Shepell Inc

* Morneau Shepell reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Qtrly revenue of $157.8 million increased 5.8 per cent

* Stephen Liptrap begins new role as president and CEO

* Morneau Shepell Inc - company is maintaining its policy of paying a monthly dividend of 6.5 cents per share

* Qtrly profit $8.1 million versus $7 million