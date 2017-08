May 15 (Reuters) - Morning Light Co Ltd:

* Q1 revenue 150.9 million rupees versus 143.3 million rupees year ago

* Q1 profit before taxation 12.4 million rupees versus 5.2 million rupees year ago

* Says Q2 2017 is expected to be better than the prior corresponding period Source: bit.ly/2r7IEH2 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)