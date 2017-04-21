FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Morningstar Q1 earnings per share $0.42
#Market News
April 21, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Morningstar Q1 earnings per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Morningstar Inc:

* Morningstar Inc reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 revenue rose 9.1 percent to $209.5 million

* Morningstar says total assets under management and advisement for workplace solutions rose 25.3 pct to $111.6 billion as of end of quarter

* Morningstar says assets under management and advisement for Morningstar managed portfolios were up 22.9 pct to $32.7 billion as of end of quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

