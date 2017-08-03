BRIEF-Morphosys affirms guidance after Q2 results

1 Min Read
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Morphosys Ag
* dgap-news: morphosys reports significant progress in its therapeutic programs in second quarter of 2017
* Says in Q2 of 2017, group revenues amounted to eur 11.7 million, comparable with revenue level in Q2 2016 (eur 12.2 million).
* Says proprietary development segment recorded revenues of eur 0.3 million (Q2 2016: eur 0.2 million).
* Says in partnered discovery segment Q2 revenues reached eur 11.5 million (Q2 2016: eur 12.0 million).
* Says group EBIT in Q2 2017 amounted to eur -15.4 million (q2 2016: eur -9.5 million)
* Says continues to expect group revenues in range of eur 46 to 51 million
* Says research and development expenses for proprietary drug development and technology development are confirmed to be in a corridor of eur 85 to 95 million.
* Says guidance for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) continues to be in range from eur -75 to -85 million