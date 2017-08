June 5 (Reuters) - MORPHOSYS AG:

* MORPHOSYS PRESENTS FIRST SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA OF MOR208 IN COMBINATION WITH LENALIDOMIDE FROM A PHASE 2 STUDY IN DLBCL

* PRELIMINARY DATA SHOW AN OBJECTIVE RESPONSE IN 19 OUT OF 34 PATIENTS (ORR: 56%).

* COMPLETE REMISSION WAS SEEN IN 11 OUT OF 34 PATIENTS (CR: 32%). 16 OUT OF 19 PATIENTS IN WHOM RESPONSES WERE RECORDED, WERE STILL ON STUDY AT TIME OF DATA-CUT OFF