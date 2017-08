March 2 (Reuters) - Morses Club Plc:

* Ttrading performance for fy has continued to show "strong growth" and is in line with board's expectations

* FY company's gross loan book is up over 4 pct compared with Feb. 27, 2016

* Expect to report FY impairments "comfortably in line with guidance range" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: