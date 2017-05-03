BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
May 3 Moscow Exchange
* April total trading volume of 70.9 trillion roubles ($1.24 trillion)
* April derivatives market volumes 6.6 trillion roubles versus 10.6 trillion roubles year ago
* April FX market turnover 29.9 trillion roubles versus 27.3 trillion roubles year ago
* April money market turnover 29.5 trillion roubles versus 24.5 trillion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/2p8F8be
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.