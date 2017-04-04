BRIEF-Moscow Exchange March total trading volumes of RUB 85.3 trln

April 4 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange:

* In March total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange's markets amounted to 85.3 trillion roubles ($1.52 trillion)

* In March total trading volumes on the equity and bond market grew by 55.3 pct to 3.06 trillion roubles

* Derivatives market volumes in March amounted to 8.7 trillion roubles versus 11.4 trillion roubles year ago

* FX market turnover in March was 36.7 trillion roubles versus 30.8 trillion roubles year ago

* Money Market turnover in March increased by 22.7 pct year-on-year to 33.0 trillion roubles Source text: bit.ly/2nA2aWU Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.2767 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)