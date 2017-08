BRIEF-Moscow Exchange Q4 net profit of RUB 5.5 bln, down 28 YR/YR

March 2 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange:

* Q4 net profit of 5.5 billion roubles ($94.36 million), down 28.2 percent versus year ago

* 2016 net profit 25.2 billion roubles, down 9.6 percent compared to 2015

* Q4 revenue 10.24 billion roubles, down 19.8 percent versus year ago

* Q4 fee and commission income 5.17 billion roubles, up 0.6 percent versus year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 7.56 billion roubles, down 24.5 percent year ago

* Q4 interest income 5 billion roubles, down 33.9 percent versus year ago, its decline is related to planned decrease of key interest rate of the Bank of Russia after a sharp increase in Dec. 2014 to 17 percent per annum Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.2850 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)