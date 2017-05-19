FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moss Bros says for 15-wk overall trading performance shown improvement
May 19, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Moss Bros says for 15-wk overall trading performance shown improvement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Moss Bros Group Plc

* For 15 week period from 29 January 2017 to 13 May 2017 overall trading performance shown improvement on prior year, in line with market expectations

* For 15 week period from 29 Jan 2017 to 13 May 2017 like-for-like retail sales were up 5.5% with new season's ranges performing well

* Confident that business will meet market expectations for year

* For 15 weeks to May 13, e-commerce sales continued to increase, up 14.7% on last year, with continuing growth in mobile traffic

* Mindful that zero real wage growth will impact on consumer confidence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

