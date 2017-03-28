FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moss Bros says full-year pretax profit from cont ops up 20.3 pct
March 28, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Moss Bros says full-year pretax profit from cont ops up 20.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Moss Bros Group Plc

* Fy pretax profit from continuing operations rose 20.3 percent to 7.1 million stg

* Final dividend 3.98 penceper share

* Total dividend up 6.1 percent to 5.89 penceper share

* Fy group like-for-like sales of 131.5 million stg versus 119 million stg year ago

* Fy like-for-like retail sales up 6.0 percent

* Fy e-commerce sales including vat up 15.7 percent

* Fy profit before tax up 20.3 percent at gbp 7.1 million

* Fy ebitda up 8.8 percent to gbp 13.6 million

* Final dividend proposed of 3.98 pence

* Retail like-for-like* sales, including vat, in first 7 weeks of new financial year are up 4.3%

* Hire orders booked for collection in 2017/18 are currently -1% on previous year.

* Hire like for like*, reported on a 'cash taken' basis, is -14.3% in first 7 weeks, due to implementation of our "£10 deposit" offer in store

* Early responses to spring summer 2017 range across retail and to new hire ranges have been good

* Group's trading performance continues in line with board's expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

