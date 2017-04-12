April 13 MoSys Inc
* MoSys announces revised operating plan
* MoSys Inc - will implement a reduction in workforce of up
to 35 positions, or approximately 60% of total headcount
* Says under plan, company will implement a reduction in
workforce of up to 35 positions
* MoSys Inc - headcount reduction will be substantially
completed in Q2 of 2017 and take place across all geographic
locations
* MoSys Inc says expects to incur approximately $0.6 million
of charges for severance benefits and other one-time headcount
termination costs
* MoSys Inc says expects to realize approximately $6.0
million of savings for personnel costs on an annual basis from
headcount reductions
* MoSys Inc - company expects that substantially all of the
charges will be recognized and paid in q2 2017
* Says in second half of 2016, its board of directors
engaged an investment bank to act as its strategic financial
advisor
* MoSys Inc - in second half of 2016 initiated a process to
explore and review a range of strategic alternatives focused on
maximizing stockholder value
