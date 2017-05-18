May 18 Mothercare Plc
* Fy pretax profit 7.1 million stg versus 9.7 million stg
year ago
* No total dividend
* Fy sales rose 6.3 percent to 1.222 billion stg
* Mothercare plc - says UK returns to underlying profit in
second half
* Mothercare plc - FY group underlying profit before tax at
£19.7 million versus £19.6 million year ago
* Mothercare plc - FY debt of £15.9 million driven by
investment in store refurbishment, digital and warehousing
* Mothercare plc - says 41% of uk sales now online, with
database of over 3 million customers
* Mothercare plc - FY international total sales growth up
10.6%; like-for-like down 4.1%
* Mothercare plc - International markets showed signs of
recovery with strong growth in russia and indonesia, and a sales
recovery in China
* Mothercare plc - Launched ten new websites globally,
bringing total to 21 countries now trading online
