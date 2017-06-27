BRIEF-Paragon raises EUR 50 mln in corporate bond placement
* DGAP-NEWS: PARAGON AG PLACES CORPORATE BOND AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND SETS COUPON AT THE LOWER END OF THE INTEREST MARGIN
June 27 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd:
* Gets members' nod for issuance of bonus shares to the existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DGAP-NEWS: PARAGON AG PLACES CORPORATE BOND AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND SETS COUPON AT THE LOWER END OF THE INTEREST MARGIN
* Bankia to buy BMN, shares top gainers (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)