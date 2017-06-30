BRIEF-FAWER Automotive Parts to invest 8.4 mln yuan to set up new material company with partner
* Says it will invest 8.4 million yuan to set up a Changchun-based new material company with partner
June 30 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd
* Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group prices new EUR 300 million 7-year (due July 2024) non-call life senior secured notes offering 1.800%
* Proceeds from issuance along with EUR 200 million of cash balance of unit will be used to refinance existing 4.125 percent EUR 2021 notes Source text - (bit.ly/2u509GQ) Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, June 29 Sweden's Haldex on Thursday said it was withdrawing its support for the bid from German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse as it is unlikely European competition authorities will approve the acquisition.