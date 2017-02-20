FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Motorcycle Holdings says co to acquire motorcycle trading operations of Evolution Motorcycles
February 20, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Motorcycle Holdings says co to acquire motorcycle trading operations of Evolution Motorcycles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Motorcycle Holdings Ltd

* is to acquire motorcycle trading operations of evolution motorcycles, located in Epping in Victoria, and action motorcycles, on gold coast in Queensland.

* Is to expand its operations into victoria through acquisition of its first dealership in state

* " both acquisitions are to be funded from cash reserves and are expected to be earnings accretive upon settlement."

* Acquired a substantial, successful dealership in action motorcycles on Gold Coast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

