BRIEF-Motorcycle Holdings says co to acquire motorcycle trading operations of Evolution Motorcycles

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Motorcycle Holdings Ltd

* is to acquire motorcycle trading operations of evolution motorcycles, located in Epping in Victoria, and action motorcycles, on gold coast in Queensland.

* Is to expand its operations into victoria through acquisition of its first dealership in state

* " both acquisitions are to be funded from cash reserves and are expected to be earnings accretive upon settlement."

* Acquired a substantial, successful dealership in action motorcycles on Gold Coast