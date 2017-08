March 27 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc

* Motorola Solutions Inc - CEO Gregory Brown's 2016 total compensation was $12.2 million versus $13.3 million in 2015 - sec filing

* Motorola Solutions Inc - CFO Gino Bonanotte's 2016 total compensation was $3.4 million versus $3.3 million in 2015