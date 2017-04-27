April 27 Motorola Solutions Inc
* Motorola Solutions Inc - on April 25, 2017, co entered
into a new revolving credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank,
N.A. - SEC filing
* Motorola Solutions Inc - new credit agreement provides for
a $2.2 billion revolving credit facility with a $500 million
letter of credit sublimit - sec filing
* Motorola Solutions Inc - company has ability at any time
to increase aggregate commitments under new credit agreement
from $2.2 billion to $2.75 billion
* Motorola Solutions Inc - company terminated its existing
revolving credit agreement, dated as of May 29, 2014, with
JPMorgan Chase Bank
* Motorola Solutions - there were no outstanding loan
borrowings under old credit agreement at time of termination, no
early termination penalties were incurred
