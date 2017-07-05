Manchester Airport's Terminal 3 evacuated due to suspect bag
LONDON, July 5 Manchester Airport said on Wednesday that its Terminal 3 building was being evacuated due to a potential issue with a bag, which was being investigated.
July 5 Motorpoint Group Plc:
* Announces agreed to vary terms of leases from shoby properties in respect of its derby, birmingham and burnley sites
* No consideration was paid to David Shelton or Shoby Properties Limited for entering into variations in leases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says it and unit plan to invest $93 million to set up chemical fibre firm