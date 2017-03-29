BRIEF-Mountain Province Diamonds qtrly loss per share $0.05

March 29 (Reuters) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc :
* Mountain Province Diamonds announces FY 2016 results
* Mountain Province Diamonds Inc qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Says company expects to be able to provide 2017 production and revenue guidance during Q2 of 2017
* Mountain Province Diamonds -company expects to require further waivers in respect of other reserve account funding requirements at September 30, 2017
* Mountain Province Diamonds-expects to sell about 201,000 carats, due to timing of production, sales, co to reflect revenue during June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: