BRIEF-Movado Group Inc reports Q1 loss of $0.18 per share

May 25 (Reuters) - Movado Group Inc

* Announces first quarter results

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $1.40 to $1.55

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Sees FY 2018 sales $515 million to $530 million

* Q1 sales $99.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $100.2 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterates fiscal 2018 outlook

* Outlook excludes $7.0 million to $10.0 million pre-tax charge related to cost savings initiatives in fiscal 2018