UPDATE 1-Siemens says Crimea turbines claims only against TPE
* TPE bought Siemens turbines, saying it would install in Russia (Releads on Siemens clarification that it is not suing its own joint venture)
July 11 MOVE Guides:
* MOVE Guides raises $48 million in Series C funding
* Says closed $48 million in Series C funding from Future Fund, New Enterprise Associates And Notion Capital Source text for Eikon:
* TPE bought Siemens turbines, saying it would install in Russia (Releads on Siemens clarification that it is not suing its own joint venture)
LONDON, July 11 Britain may have left it too late to convince major banks that it can strike a deal to soften the impact of Brexit before they start shifting jobs from London.