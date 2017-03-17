FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2017 / 6:45 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-MPH Mittelstaendische Pharma Holding FY net profit down at 81.45 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Mph Mittelstaendische Pharma Holding Ag

* 2016: temporary IFRS results, annual net profit of 81.45 million euros ($87.78 million), 1.90 euros profit per share (previous year: 84.10 million euros, 1.96 euros profit per share)

* In fiscal year 2016, Haemato achieved an increase in turnover of 20 pct, an EBIT growth of 63 pct, and an increase of annual net profit of 94 pct

* To propose at annual general meeting a dividend of 0.12 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9279 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

