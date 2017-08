April 28 (Reuters) - MPH Mittelstaendische Pharma Holding AG :

* In Q1 of 2017, preliminary IFRS loss for period was -2.39 million euros (-$2.60 million)

* Reason for loss in period is lower share price level of shareholdings on March 31, 2017, compared to share prices on December 31, 2016