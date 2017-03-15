FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Mr Bricolage FY net result group share turns to loss of 65.2 million euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 15, 2017 / 5:33 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mr Bricolage FY net result group share turns to loss of 65.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Mr Bricolage SA:

* FY consolidated net result, group share impacted by the rebond plan: loss of 65.2 million euros ($69.33 million) versus profit of 9.6 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss 75.8 million euros versus profit 21.0 million euros year ago

* Proposed dividend: 0.60 euro per share

* For 2017, Mr. Bricolage is able to confirm that it will be keeping to its schedule for the rebond plan

* From 2017, return to current operating profit growth with a resized scope Source text: bit.ly/2nsNFFC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9404 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

