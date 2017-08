Feb 15 (Reuters) - MR Bricolage SA:

* FY revenue 523.6 million euros ($554.81 million) versus 529.5 million euros year ago

* Amount of provisions related to rebond plan is estimated at 65 million euros net of taxes and will impact consolidated results of 2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)