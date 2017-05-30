FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Mr Price Group Limited says full-year revenue up 0.7 pct
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Hitting the road to 'totality'
May 30, 2017 / 5:18 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mr Price Group Limited says full-year revenue up 0.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Mr Price Group Limited:

* Fy diluted headline earnings per share of 887.9 cents represents a decrease of 10.4 pct on previous year

* Fy total revenue increased 0.7 pct to r19.8bn

* Fy merchandise gross profit margin decreased 1.3 pct to 40.6 pct

* Fy free cash flow increased 131 pct to r1.8bn

* Final dividend of 438.8c per share up 4.7 pct

* Annual dividend per share has been maintained at 667c Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

