BRIEF-MRC Global says unit entered into 15-year leases with Liberty Property Trust unit

May 18 (Reuters) - MRC Global Inc

* MRC Global Inc - MRC Global (US) Inc., entered into 15-year leases with a unit of Liberty Property Trust to open a new regional distribution center

* MRC Global Inc - company expects to consolidate four facilities into new RDC

* MRC Global-in connection with build out of rdc,purchase of related fixtures, equipment, co expects to increase 2017 capital expenditures to about $47 million

* MRC Global Inc - will consolidate over 150 employees and $60 million of inventory into new facility from four current facilities

* MRC Global Inc says expects rdc to be operational in late 2017 and adjacent offices to be ready in Q3 of 2018