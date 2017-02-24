BRIEF-Golden Ocean posts Q4 net result ahead of forecast
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 24 MRC Global Inc
* MRC Global Inc - sees 2017 annual revenue up 10-20 pct over 2016 - SEC filing
* MRC Global Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of $32 million
* MRC Global Inc sees Q1 revenue up high single digit to low double digit percentages sequentially Source text: (bit.ly/2lCM9jB) Further company coverage:
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ormat technologies inc. Responds to press reports about potential transaction