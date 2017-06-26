June 26 MRC Global Inc:
* MRC Global Inc - Weatherford Canada partnership filed a
suit in court against Europump Systems Inc, 3 of Europump's part
suppliers, midfield supply
* MRC Global Inc - midfield supply is now known as mrc
global (canada) ULC, Canadian subsidiary of mrc global inc - sec
filing
* MRC Global Inc - midfield and Europump and certain
individual defendants and related entities settled case
* Mrc global - as part of settlement, MRC Global (Canada)
ULC agreed to pay cad $8.125 million in exchange for release
from Weatherford, agreement to dismiss case
* MRC Global - co originally reserved cad $4 million
associated with lawsuit, in connection with settlement, will
increase reserve by cad $4.125 million in q2 2017
Source text (bit.ly/2saubvr)
