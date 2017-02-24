Standard Chartered Bank's Zambia unit appoints new CEO
LUSAKA, Feb 28 Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Plc has appointed Herman Kasekende as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, it said on Tuesday.
Feb 24 Mrm SA:
* FY gross rental income up 3.2 pct like-for-like
* Occupancy rate for retail portfolio was 84 pct as at January 1, 2017
* FY EBITDA 6.9 million euros ($7.30 million) versus 6.7 million euros year ago
* FY gross rental income 13.0 million euros versus 13.6 million euros year ago
* Proposed dividend of 0.11 euros per share, up 10 pct
* MRM is aiming to complete process of withdrawing from office property sector in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LUSAKA, Feb 28 Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Plc has appointed Herman Kasekende as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, it said on Tuesday.
* Confirms that it and its JV Partner in advanced discussions regarding possible sale of their interests in Leadenhall Building Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q4 operating loss 453.8 million Swedish crowns ($50.17 million) versus profit 78.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0451 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)