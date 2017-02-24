Feb 24 Mrm SA:

* FY gross rental income up 3.2 pct like-for-like

* Occupancy rate for retail portfolio was 84 pct as at January 1, 2017

* FY EBITDA 6.9 million euros ($7.30 million) versus 6.7 million euros year ago

* FY gross rental income 13.0 million euros versus 13.6 million euros year ago

* Proposed dividend of 0.11 euros per share, up 10 pct

