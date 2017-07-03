July 3 MRV Communications Inc
* MRV Communications, Inc. announces agreement to be
acquired by ADVA Optical Networking
* MRV Communications Inc - ADVA Optical Networking will make
a tender offer of $10.00 per share for all outstanding common
stock of MRV
* MRV Communications - Agreement has been approved,
unanimously recommended by both board of directors of ADVA
Optical Networking, board of directors of MRV
* MRV Communications Inc - Cowen and Company LLC is acting
as financial adviser to MRV Communications Inc
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: