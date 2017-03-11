March 11 Msa Safety Inc
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million
(pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river
insurance company, affiliates
* MSA Safety - payment does not constitute a full and final
settlement from north river regarding its coverage obligations
owed to MSA llc
* MSA Safety - $80.9 million payment reflects amounts
previously invoiced to north river for reimbursement on
cumulative trauma product liability claims
* MSA Safety - msa llc continues to seek additional amounts
due from north river, including those amounts relating to $57.8
million verdict in court
