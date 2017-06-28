BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime announces termination of its "at-the-market" equity offering program
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces termination of its "at-the-market" equity offering program
June 28 MSA Safety Inc
* MSA to acquire firefighter turnout gear manufacturer Globe Manufacturing Company
* MSA Safety Inc - Deal for $215 million
* MSA Safety Inc - Deal expected to be accretive to GAAP reported EPS in first 12 months
* MSA Safety Inc - Deal will be financed through incremental borrowings with an after-tax cost of less than 2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Silver Bear announces receipt of final order in respect of arrangement