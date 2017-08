March 1 (Reuters) - MSC Group AB:

* Acquires Mjukvaruingenjörerna

* MSC will pay cash purchase price of about 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($165,000) with additional purchase price over next 12 months based on development of acquired business Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0550 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)