BRIEF-MSC Industrial Direct says entered new $600 mln credit facility

April 18 (Reuters) - MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc:

* New credit facility replaces co's existing $650 million credit facility - SEC filing

* On April 14, co entered into new $600 million credit facility pursuant to credit agreement dated as of April 14, 2017- SEC filing

* New credit facility matures on April 14, 2022 - SEC filing

* New credit facility permits up to $50 million to be used to fund letters of credit

* New credit facility provides for a five-year unsecured revolving loan facility in aggregate amount of $600 million

* New facility permits co to request incremental term loan facilities, up revolving loan commitments in amount not to exceed $300 million Source text: (bit.ly/2nZlphL) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)